The significance of household financial savings

A slowdown in income growth has led to a slowdown in consumption and loan growth. What hasn’t helped is the weak financial state of NBFCs, which has added to the lending slowdown. This also means that people were looking at their economic future bleakly, even before covid-19 had struck. At an individual level, the good part for them is that they tried to go slow on their borrowing in comparison to the past. However, at the societal level, this hurt the economy because it led to a consumption slowdown.