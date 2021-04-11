Subscribe
Home >News >India >The silent rise of India’s private ports

The silent rise of India’s private ports

Premium
Experts believe Krishnapatnam port will be Adani’s next Mundra for the new decade.
9 min read . 09:37 PM IST Tanya Thomas

  • Led by Adani group, smaller, nimbler privately-run ports are cannibalizing traffic away from govt-operated ports
  • The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, passed this February in Parliament is expected to give far greater autonomy in the operations of centrally-run ports as well as to PPP operators

MUMBAI : In August 2020, Karan Adani, chief executive officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and scion to the Adani group, informed stock analysts on an earnings call that his flagship port—Mundra, in the gulf of Kutch—had become the busiest port in the country.

After nipping at the heels of its closest competitor for container traffic, JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) at Navi Mumbai, for the last few years, Mundra finally pulled ahead in the first quarter of FY21, staging a faster recovery from the covid slump than the central government controlled JNPT could.

