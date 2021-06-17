The state capital bias in covid-19 vaccine coverage

Several state capitals have achieved a significantly higher covid-19 vaccine coverage than other districts in their respective states. Among the 15 most populous states, this gap is the most pronounced in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, shows an analysis of district-wise data.

Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, has given 68.5 vaccine doses per 100 people, the highest among all districts in India and more than five times the coverage in the state’s remaining districts. Similarly, Chennai district has administered 44.2 vaccine doses per 100 people, while the figure for the rest of Tamil Nadu languishes at 9.5. As many as 21 out of 32 districts in Tamil Nadu are yet to touch 10 doses per 100 people.

The analysis assumes the coverage in each capital city to be the same as that in the district in which the city is located. City-wise data is not available.

In eight of the 15 states analysed, the gap between the districts hosting the capital cities and other districts exceeds 10 percentage points.

Most state capital-districts have also borne a greater brunt of covid-19. In 12 of these 15 states, the capital-district’s share in the state’s covid-19 cases in the past month has been disproportionate to its population share. Hence, there’s a case for them to get a larger share of vaccine allotments. But in seven states, the share of vaccines given was disproportionate to their covid-19 case share. This is especially stark for Mumbai in Maharashtra (25.6% vaccine share versus 5.5% case share) and Bengaluru in Karnataka (39.7% vaccine share versus 24.4% case share).

Picking pace

Over the past four weeks, the pace of covid-19 vaccination in India has increased progressively. In the past week, India averaged 3.3 million doses per day, nearly double that over a month ago. In the past week, India registered a week-on-week growth of 7.8% in vaccine doses given. In the three weeks before that, it had managed 8.3%, 7.4% and 5% growth, as per data portal Our World in Data.

Among the 10 most populous countries, the US leads in covid-19 vaccine coverage. The world’s largest economy has already given 93.3 vaccine doses per 100 population. This is followed by China (64.2) and Brazil (37.8). Despite its high base, China registered the second-highest weekly growth in the past week. On this count, Japan remains the leader, registering a weekly growth of 29.3%, albeit on a smaller base. India retained its fifth position on weekly growth.

Northeast concerns

Higher vaccination coverage is an imperative for India as the unlocking process raises the possibility of a third wave. For now, the curve of new reported cases continues to trend lower after peaking in the second week of May. This week, the number of new cases declined by 30% over last week.

A week ago, 624 districts had reported a week-on-week drop in new cases. This week, however, 53 of these districts reported an increase. Assam had the most districts on this list. Golaghat reported 1,314 new cases this week, 20% more than last week. Last week, it reported a 19% decline. Similarly, Sivasagar (711 cases) reported a 35% increase after a 32% decline.

Several districts in the north-east are seeing spikes. West Kameng in Arunachal Pradesh reported 787 new cases this week, its highest-ever weekly tally. Lawngtlai in Mizoram reported 210 cases this week, against 48 last week.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore (12,886 cases) replaced Bengaluru Urban (11,213 cases) as the district with maximum new cases.

Odisha toll

Typically, a decline in deaths follows a drop in new covid-19 cases. After two weeks of decline, India registered a 3% increase in deaths this week (22,428). While most states have reported a fall in numbers for the last two weeks, Maharashtra and Odisha were exceptions. As many as 29 of 35 districts in Maharashtra and 13 of 30 districts in Odisha reported an increase in weekly death numbers.

In Maharashtra, the main reason for the higher tally was the state classifying more past fatalities as covid-19 deaths. In Odisha, districts Cuttack and Bargarh remain points of concern. Cuttack has seen rising deaths in each of the last four weeks: three deaths in the last week of May, followed by 15, 23 and 27 in the three weeks of June. Bargarh has reported 33 deaths this month, of which 22 were this week. What is happening in Odisha also underscores the need for robust vaccination coverage beyond the state capitals.

