The state-versus-centre battle for resources, in six charts

The tide may now be turning, with the centre regaining dominance. In response to its shrinking share in the total revenue pool, the centre has over the years resorted to raising additional revenues through cesses and surcharges. Constitutionally, these are outside the remit of the finance commission’s devolution formula, and hence need not be shared with states. As the mandated share of states in the divisible pool grew, their share in overall tax revenues stagnated because the non-divisible pool of cesses and surcharges grew faster. The decline in states’ share has been particularly sharp in the past couple of years.