Covid crisis: There are innumerable stories of people from the civil society doing their bit to fight the unprecedented health crisis due to the second wave of Covid-19. And some of such stories are now being shared by the government to recognise such Samaritans. In a tweet, MyGov, the citizen engagement platform of Centre, today shared stories of three such people who have been helping others in Covid crisis.

In today's list of Centre's positive news are Manzoor Ahmad from Kashmir, farmers from Gujarat and Nina Muniyal From Agra. In its daily dose of positive news, the government has published their names and what they have done for the people in need.

Manzoor Ahmad from Kashmir

As per MyGoV, Manzoor Ahmad is an Asthma patient. However, his medical condition did not stop him from helping others fighting Covid. "Despite being Asthamatic himself, Manzoor Ahmad drives a small truck to refill and deliver oxygen cylinders to Covid patients in need," MyGov says.

Farmers from Gujarat

Farmers of R Gorad farm from Gujarat's Gir will give all the coconuts planted this month to Covid patients at Junagadh Civil hospital for free.

Nina Muniyal From Agra

Nina Muniyal has started an initiative 'Prasad' that provides free home-cooked nutritious meals to over 100 Covid patients daily.

These are some of the countless stories of kindness that the nation witnessed when it was faced with a deadly second wave of pandemic which claimed thousands of lives in a span of just a few weeks. In the first week of May, India reported daily infections of over 4 lakh cases - the highest single day tally by any country ever since the pandemic broke out. This sharp spike in cases put the country's healthcare system under massive strain. It was this time the people from civil societies chipped in to help those fighting the pandemic.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.