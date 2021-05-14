The stories of 3 Covid warriors will inspire many - Take a look

These are some of the countless stories of kindness that the nation witnessed when it was faced with a deadly second wave of pandemic which claimed thousands of lives in a span of just a few weeks. In the first week of May, India reported daily infections of over 4 lakh cases - the highest single day tally by any country ever since the pandemic broke out. This sharp spike in cases put the country's healthcare system under massive strain. It was this time the people from civil societies chipped in to help those fighting the pandemic.