Dragon Fruit is high in vitamins and minerals.

The story behind renaming Dragon Fruit as 'Kamalam' in Gujarat

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 08:50 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Gujarat government has decided to rename Dragon Fruit as 'Kamalam'
  • Dragon Fruit is a tropical fruit with a unique look and taste

Gandhinagar: Dragon fruit will be known as 'Kamalam' in Gujarat. The state government has decided to rename the fruit as the outer shape of the fruit resembles a lotus, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

"The State government has decided rename Dragon Fruit. As the outer shape of the fruit resembles a lotus, hence Dragon Fruit shall be renamed as Kamalam," the Chief Minister was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"The name of dragon fruit associated with China and we have changed it," he added.

Kamalam in Sanskrit means Lotus. Dragon Fruit that has become increasingly popular in recent years, is a tropical fruit with a unique look and taste.

In his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat in July 2019, PM Modi had mentioned the dragon fruit farming in arid Kutch region of Gujarat. He praised the farmers of Kutch for the cultivation of this imported fruit so that India can be self-reliant. A large number of farmers in Bhuj, Gandhidham and Mandvi areas are cultivating dragon fruit, which is high in vitamins and minerals. The significant level of vitamin C is helping to fight chronic disease by boosting the immune system.

