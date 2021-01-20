The story behind renaming Dragon Fruit as 'Kamalam' in Gujarat

In his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat in July 2019, PM Modi had mentioned the dragon fruit farming in arid Kutch region of Gujarat. He praised the farmers of Kutch for the cultivation of this imported fruit so that India can be self-reliant. A large number of farmers in Bhuj, Gandhidham and Mandvi areas are cultivating dragon fruit, which is high in vitamins and minerals. The significant level of vitamin C is helping to fight chronic disease by boosting the immune system.