The tale of two economies: What changed in 30 years

Per capita income is the average income of a citizen of a country. In 1990, the per capita income of China was $318, while that of India’s was slightly greater at $368. China’s economy took off in the 1990s, thanks to market liberalization transforming it into an industrial powerhouse from a largely agrarian society. Since then the per capita income of China has surpassed that of India. In fact, data from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics tells us that in 2019, China’s per capita income was $10,276, having crossed the$10,000-mark for the first time. The per capita income of India, however, was around a fifth of that.