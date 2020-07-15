The taxing issues behind India’s equalization levy

The Indian digital economy’s yearly growth is faster than the global economy, so it is important to address the challenges around taxation of digital transactions. Tech giants or e-commerce companies such as Google and Facebook benefit from this growth by generating revenue from outside the country of residence. They were not required to pay taxes until 2016 as the performance of the requested services were not executed in India. Foreign firms with permanent establishments are taxed at the rate of 40%. As these companies did not have any permanent establishment in India, their income could not be taxed.