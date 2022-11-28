The Tesla shadow on Musk’s Twitter play

According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, the cost of electric-car batteries is expected to drop to $87 per kilowatt-hour by 2025, from about $176 per kWh now. Bloomberg NEF also estimates that electric cars could outsell petrol/diesel cars by 2040. Traditional auto companies, with established distribution channels and brand recall, are scaling up their EV presence. Tesla is the world’s leading manufacturer of electric cars today. The inherent argument in this valuation is that it will maintain its EV dominance. But as EV goes mainstream, Tesla will be challenged. If the challenge is stiff, Musk, with everything on his plate, will be challenged more.