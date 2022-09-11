The third ship of Project 17A – Taragiri is to be launched today. 5 points

The indigenous content in P17A frigate is approx. 75% which is a notch above its predecessors P17 Shivalik class Ships. The ship will be integrated with large number of indigenous equipment and machinery sourced from major industrial houses in the country as well as over 100 MSMEs. Indigenization efforts received a renewed thrust with the ‘Make in India ‘policy, of the Government leading to development of ancillary industries along with generation of employment opportunities both locally as well as pan India and thereby strengthening the economy. With this launch we are reiterating our firm commitment to the continued development of our indigenous warship-building capability. The fact that this ship is designed and is being constructed in India amply encapsulates our commitment to indigenization in our quest for strategic autonomy, an imperative for any national power of relevance.

