'The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful': PM Modi
New Delhi: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the thoughts of Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable.

He tweeted, "On Buddha Purnima, we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable."

Modi is also travelling to Lumbini, the birthplace of the Buddhism's founder, in Nepal to mark the day.

