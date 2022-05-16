New Delhi: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the thoughts of Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable.

He tweeted, "On Buddha Purnima, we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable."

On Buddha Purnima we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2022

Modi is also travelling to Lumbini, the birthplace of the Buddhism's founder, in Nepal to mark the day.