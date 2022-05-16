Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  ‘The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful’: PM Modi

‘The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the thoughts of Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable.
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Buddha Purnima: PM Modi is also travelling to Lumbini, the birthplace of the Buddhism's founder, in Nepal to mark the day

New Delhi: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the thoughts of Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable.

He tweeted, "On Buddha Purnima, we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable."

Modi is also travelling to Lumbini, the birthplace of the Buddhism's founder, in Nepal to mark the day.

