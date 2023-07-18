The humble tomato gets its revenge

“In crops with multiple pickings (like tomatoes which are plucked periodically and not in one go), it is extremely difficult to arrive at robust production numbers. The same goes for dairy, since cattle are milked daily. We need to discuss this more and find a solution. The non-foodgrain sector now accounts for more than two-third of the value generated in agriculture. But our research and data systems are not geared to this new reality. We do not have a clear idea how rising temperatures impact perishables and livestock output," Kishore said.