The toy story of Karanataka’s Channapatna: Covid pushes it to its last act

BENGALURU: Around this time last year, toy manufacturer Maya Organic had an export order to supply around 20,000 units of its Channapatna wooden toys. The shipments are normally out by the first week of September to Europe and other countries that see high demand around Christmas and New Year for these eco-friendly, hand-crafted, lacquered wooden products from Karnataka’s famous ‘toy town’, located on a stretch between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

“We have sent feelers to all our buyers, but there is no response so far," Subba Rao, a senior sales and marketing official at Maya Organic, said.

Supported only by a fragment of online sales, the organisation has kept its workers away from factory floors and raised donations to fund their basic expenses.

The plight of smaller toy manufacturing units that operate as feeders to large distributors and retailers is worse.

Samiuallah, a 40-year-old toy manufacturer said some workers from his temporarily-defunct factory have resorted to working as mechanics in garages and welding shops, and as agriculture labourers.

Natraj, who used to have a turnover of around ₹8000 per day in his factory, now refuses to pick calls from unknown numbers fearing it could be debt collectors.

Channapatna’s toy industry that largely operates in the narrow lanes on a small town has faced multiple hardships in the past, including a threat from cheaper Chinese replicas of the trademark wooden figurines and the state government’s enthusiam for a new, bigger toy cluster in Koppala. As business shrank, the number of workers in Channapatna declined to just around 2,000 earlier this year from around 15,000 in the late 1990s.

The state’s toy industry is valued at around $160 million.

On Sunday, chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa tweeted that the proposed toy cluster in Koppala, about 351 km from Bengaluru, has the potential to create 40,000 jobs and attract over ₹5,000 crore investments.

“In line with PM @narendramodi's vision of #VocalForLocal & boosting toy manufacturing, Koppala will have India's first toy manufacturing cluster. With the eco-system to support toy cluster in place, this 400 acres SEZ will have top-class infra & generate 40,000 jobs in 5 years," Yediyurappa said on Twitter.

The non-inclusive approach by the government has left a significant chunk of toy makers of Channapatna at the mercy of local distributors and large retailers who are often accused of short-changing the smaller business units.

“A toy I made was sold for ₹558 in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) but the distributor bought it for just ₹35," Natraj said.

Left to fend for themselves, the industry faces a challenge that threatens to wipe out the smaller players. Their niche skill sets put these artisans at a disadvantage, unable to attract relief from the government to help mitigate the impact of the covid-19 led lockdown. “Construction workers, carpenters, barbers...everyone got some financial relief, but we got nothing," Samiullah said.

Handicraft workers in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh have put most toy makers into their furniture business to keep them on pay rolls.

A senior Karnataka government official acknowledged that this sector was “pretty much left to fend for themselves" even though authorities have drawn up grand plans to connect them to global value chains.

Even as government officials insist the new toy cluster will focus on a different segment, toy makers in Channapatna fear further erosion in sales.

Shivaprasad, a toy retailer on the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, said his sales barely hit ₹10,000 a month from around ₹25,000 just before the pandemic, forcing him to depend on farming to support his family.

The triple impact of demonetisation, goods and services tax (GST) and now covid-19 have had a crippling impact on the small and medium industry.

Sreekala Kadidal, independent director at Channapatna Crafts Park, said these products fell under 5.5% bracket in the erstwhile value added tax (VAT) regime and now attract 12% GST.

With no means of jumping on the export bandwagon or going online on their own, the region sees a divide in which many have moved on while the few prospering in the trade are left with the vanity that continues to propel a hollow image of the toy story in Karnataka.

