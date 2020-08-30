The toy story of Karanataka’s Channapatna: Covid pushes it to its last act

BENGALURU: Around this time last year, toy manufacturer Maya Organic had an export order to supply around 20,000 units of its Channapatna wooden toys. The shipments are normally out by the first week of September to Europe and other countries that see high demand around Christmas and New Year for these eco-friendly, hand-crafted, lacquered wooden products from Karnataka’s famous ‘toy town’, located on a stretch between Bengaluru and Mysuru.