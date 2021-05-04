The unanswered questions about 2nd covid-19 wave

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The government on Monday said it has ordered 160 million doses of Covishield and Covaxin combined, answering a crucial question. Mint looks at the questions the government has left unanswered.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Why were early warnings ignored?
The government was warned by scientific advisers as early as March about a more contagious variant of the virus, a Reuters report said on Monday. Rakesh Mishra, director of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, told The Wire on Tuesday health secretary Rajesh Bhushan was informed about it and it’s impossible to believe that the Prime Minister would not have been told. But, the Centre allowed the Kumbh Mela and conducted election rallies in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam.