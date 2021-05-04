The unanswered questions about 2nd covid-19 wave

The government was warned by scientific advisers as early as March about a more contagious variant of the virus, a Reuters report said on Monday. Rakesh Mishra, director of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, told The Wire on Tuesday health secretary Rajesh Bhushan was informed about it and it’s impossible to believe that the Prime Minister would not have been told. But, the Centre allowed the Kumbh Mela and conducted election rallies in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in