The unprecedented race for the covid-19 vaccine, in five charts

Of the 21 vaccine candidates listed by the WHO in clinical trial stages, two have reached phase III - the private Chinese company Sinovac’s trial of an inactivated vaccine in Brazil, and the British-Swedish drug company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford’s viral vector vaccine that is in a Phase II/III trial in England and in Phase III trials in Brazil and South Africa. Both types of vaccines attempt to get the body to come up with an immune response to the coronavirus; an inactivated virus vaccine uses a weakened or inactivated version of the virus, while a viral vector vaccine uses a virus to deliver coronavirus genes into cells. The AstraZeneca/ University of Oxford vaccine candidate looks the most promising of all current candidates, Jameel said.