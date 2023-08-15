Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, is going to release another “true story". This time it will be called “The Vaccine War", touted as India’s first bio-science film. The movie is set to be released on September 28, 2023.

“Dear friends, your film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will release worldwide on the auspicious day of 28th September 2023. Please bless us," wrote Agnihotri on X (formerly Twitter).

Following the massive success of The Kashmir Files, Agnihotri unveiled his subsequent cinematic venture, The Vaccine War, in November 2022. While specific details remain guarded, The Vaccine War is poised to uncover certain aspects of Indian bio-scientists and their endeavours in indigenous vaccine development.

The production is said to acknowledge the unwavering commitment of the medical community and scientists in the face of the challenging circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, director Vivek Agnihotri officially revealed the commencement of the concluding phase of production for his forthcoming film. The film was reportedly based on real events. Speculation initially arose regarding a modification in the release date from August 15 to October 24 of this year, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra.

Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter or X to provide a sneak peek into the final shooting phase, expressing, "With the blessings of Maa Saraswati, I am embarking on the last schedule of The Vaccine War."

“While researching, we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people. Yet, we won against superpowers by making the fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country," Agnihotri told ANI.

On August 13, Vivek mentioned in a tweet that the movie had been completed, and he said he was wondering when to release his next movie. The film showcases actors like Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Raima Sen and Pallavi Joshi, among other notable names.

(With ANI inputs)