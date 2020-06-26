The virus has made India’s devastating gender gap even worse

The impact of the virus is also exacerbating India’s deep-rooted social inequities. An unsafe environment in many places, with a girl raped an average of every 15 minutes, and the burden of domestic responsibilities have kept many women away from work. There has been a more than two-fold rise in complaints of domestic violence since the lockdown. Experts warn that girls’ education will be disadvantaged — as only 29% of Internet users in India are female, and there’s a tendency for families with limited means to give preference to boys for schooling.