The way India has managed COVID pandemic is a global case study and the Indian pharma industry ensured successful fight against COVID-19, said Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya while inaugurating the 7th edition of International conference on Pharma and Medical Devices sector 2022 on Monday.

“Healthcare sector in India is becoming affordable and accessible for everyone. The government has been working relentlessly to increase the number of doctors, medical institutions, health infrastructure including hospital, tertiary care centres, health and wellness centres in the country," said Dr Mandaviya at the first day of India Pharma conference 2022.

This year, the India Pharma is planned around the theme: ‘India Pharma-Vision 2047: Transformative agenda for future’. For India Medical Device, the theme is ‘Transforming Healthcare through Innovation & Integrated Services’.

“Conferences like India Pharma and India Medical Device 2022 provide a platform for industry, academia and policy makers to brainstorm and draft a plan for the next 25 years for the sector," he added.

“India is a global leader in the Pharma sector and medical devices sector likely to become a 50-billion-dollar market by 2025, said Bhagwant Khuba, Union Minister of State or Chemicals & Fertilizers.

India has administered more than 187 crore doses in the country so far. “When it comes to providing healthcare services, one should not think just for the nation but for the whole world. ‘Seva’ should always come first. Our approach of thinking is of totality and not token."

The event is scheduled from 25th to 27th April to discuss on new opportunities and ideas to make India, the global leader in quality medicines and to ensure the availability, accessibility, and affordability of drugs and medical devices in the country.

Dr. V.K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR, senior officials from FICCI and Invest India and CEOs of various Pharma and medical devices companies were also present at the conference.