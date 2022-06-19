The week ahead, in charts4 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2022, 11:37 PM IST
- The International Day of Yoga will be observed globally this week. Days will start getting shorter with the summer solstice
Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features key data releases and events to look for in the coming week. The International Day of Yoga will be observed globally this week. Days will start getting shorter with the summer solstice. The UK will release monthly inflation numbers as consumer prices remain a headache in the country. In cricket, the final match of the Ranji Trophy will take place this week.