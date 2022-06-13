The week ahead, in charts: EU trade deal and FIFA play-offs

India and the European Union will formally resume talks in Brussels on Friday for firming up a free trade agreement, which has been on the backburner since 2013. Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said the purpose of the FTA would be to provide market access and opportunities for exporters in India. Both India and the EU said they hope to conclude the agreement before 2024. Under the FTA, India wants the EU to conclude agreements on investment protection and geographical indications. Tariffs and data protection have been among the key areas of disagreement in the talks as India seeks to be recognised as a ‘data-secure’ country. India’s exports with the 27-member nation bloc touched a record high of $65 billion in 2021-22, up 57% from 2020-21. India recently signed FTAs with Australia and the UAE, while an FTA with the UK is proposed to be concluded by Diwali this year.