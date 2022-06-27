The week ahead, in charts: plastic ban, GST council meet4 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 12:12 AM IST
- Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features key data releases and events to look for in the coming week
Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features key data releases and events to look for in the coming week. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meets this week. Wimbledon is set to start. India is set to ban single-use plastic on 1 July. The June update for Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing is awaited. The US and the UK will release gross domestic product (GDP) data amid fears of a slowdown.