The week ahead, in charts

The consumer price inflation in the UK surged to a 40-year high of 9% in April, a leap from 7% in March, putting pressure on household budgets. Oil and gas prices have remained high because of the Russia-Ukraine war, with petrol and diesel prices rising to a record mark during the month. The central bank upped the ante in the fight against inflation by raising the rate for the fifth time since December last week. Policy makers have a tough task ahead of achieving an inflation target of 2%, especially when the Bank of England foresees it to be in double digits by the fourth quarter of this year. Inflation data for May is due to be released on Wednesday.

