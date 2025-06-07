The week in charts: Digital gender divide, UP discoms sale, declining smart devices
In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present data-based insights with easy-to-read charts to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
A new national survey reveals a large gender disparity in mobile phone usage and ownership. Meanwhile, companies such as Adani Group and Tata Power Ltd are eyeing majority stakes in two Uttar Pradesh electricity distribution companies, and declining sales of smartphones and smartwatches are ringing alarm bells.