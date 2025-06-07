Power tripping

The average power demand per day in India's six major industrialised states declined in May, indicating a slowdown in factory activity, Mint reported. Data from the Grid Controller of India showed a 5.7% year-on-year drop to 59.58 billion units in May in these states. In April, demand was flat at over 75 billion units. Demand in industrialised states is seen as a proxy for overall industrial power consumption. Experts attribute the fall to slower economic activity in the manufacturing and mining sectors. A cooler summer this year also contributed to the fall.