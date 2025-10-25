The week in charts: Diwali AQI surge, festival’s consumption boost, FPIs return

49%: The stake Singapore's Keppel Ltd has acquired in pan-Asian solar developer Cleantech Solar from energy major Shell Plc. The deal, valued at around $200 million, has given Keppel full control of the company, Mint reported.

$7.7 billion: That’s the amount the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold in August to check exchange rate volatility as well as to arrest the decline in value of the rupee against the dollar, the Press Trust of India reported.