The week in charts: Exports to US fall, CPI cools again, Nobel prize gender gap
In this weekly compilation, we present data-based insights with easy-to-read charts to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From India's exports to the US dwindling due to the impact of high tariffs, inflation slipping below 2% mark again and unemployment rising across groups to bank deposit growth lagging loans and the continued gender disparity among Nobel Prize winners—here's a compilation of this week's news in numbers.