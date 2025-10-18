The week in charts: Exports to US fall, CPI cools again, Nobel prize gender gap

Inflation cools

Retail inflation eased to 1.54% in September from 2.07% in the preceding month, driven by lower prices of vegetables and pulses and the statistical effect of a favourable base. This marks the lowest reading since June 2017. This is the second time in three months that inflation slipped fallen below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) lower tolerance limit of 2%. Core inflation, on the other hand, surged to a two-year high of 4.43% due to a sharp rise in prices of gold and silver. Economists expect inflation to cool further in October to sub-1% due to a stronger base effect, as well as the impact of goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts playing out.