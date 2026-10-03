The week in charts: Lower foodgrain target, deficient rains, cheaper stocks

Silver linings

The Indian stock market continued to weaken, with the benchmark BSE Sensex losing 2% in the first three trading days of the week. The index is now down 16% from its all-time high. The correction has, however, pushed a larger share of stocks into lower valuation bands, as measured by their price-to-earnings (PE) multiples, according to a Mint analysis of 3,756 BSE-listed companies based on ACE Equity data.