The week in charts: Market rout, salary hikes, Delhi earthquake
Summary
- Every week, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights with easy-to-read charts to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
Market sentiment has soured as foreign investors withdrawal due to rising US yields, a stronger dollar, and weak earnings. Meanwhile, salaries in 2025 are expected to see a decent rise, albeit slightly less than last year, amid global uncertainty and softer economic growth.