The week in charts: Market rout, salary hikes, Delhi earthquake

Market sentiment has soured as foreign investors withdrawal due to rising US yields, a stronger dollar, and weak earnings. Meanwhile, salaries in 2025 are expected to see a decent rise, albeit slightly less than last year, amid global uncertainty and softer economic growth.

Grin and bear it

The Indian stock market has declined sharply since peaking in September 2024. The Sensex is down 12% from its 52-week high, while the mid- and small-cap indices are nearly 20% lower, approaching bear market territory. A Mint analysis of 3,894 BSE-listed companies shows most are trading well below their 52-week highs, with only 2.9% close to their most recent peaks. Global concerns, including foreign investor sell-offs, rising US yields, a stronger dollar and weak earnings have spooked markets. Massive selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has added to the pressure.

Take a (smaller) hike

India Inc. is expected to see an average salary hike of 9.2% in 2025, a slight dip from last year's 9.3%, according to a report by Aon. Employees in professional services and global capability centres are projected to receive bigger hikes compared to 2024, while sectors such as real estate, automotive, and banking may see smaller increases. Meanwhile, Mercer’s Annual Total Remuneration Survey estimated a 9.4% overall salary increase across industries in India for 2025 compared the previous year’s estimate of 10%.

JioHotstar off to a flyer

₹3,000 crore: That’s the ad revenue analysts expect JioHotstar to earn from IPL 2025, Mint reported. The new OTT platform, formed by merging JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar, has tied up with Nielsen to offer third-party verified advertising data, starting with IPL. Since the tournament will be streamed behind a paywall, with limited free viewing, JioHotstar is focused on building advertiser trust by offering independent, real-time campaign performance data. The tournament is a highly coveted asset for broadcasters and advertisers, with significant investments tied to it.

Crude awakening

Despite tariff threats, India reaffirmed its commitment to making the US a top supplier of crude oil, petroleum products and liquified natural gas (LNG). The US, the world’s largest oil producer, is currently India’s sixth-largest oil supplier, accounting for 5.7% of India’s energy imports in April-November 2024. The deal comes at a time when major sanctions have been imposed on Russia, which could impact its oil supply to India and China. However, the switch to the US will depend on factors such as freight charges, refining costs and taxes.

Cognizant-Infosys battle

Cognizant and Infosys are in a heated legal battle over the leak of trade secrets related to the healthcare insurance segment. Cognizant has accused Infosys of stealing trade secrets related to its healthcare platform TriZetto. The healthcare vertical has become a key growth area for IT firms, especially in the US. Cognizant is a big player in the segment and generates about a third of its revenue from it, while healthcare accounts for about 7% of Infosys's total revenues, Mint reported.

Shot in the arm for Religare

₹5,000 crore: That’s the amount the Burman family may need to invest in Religare Enterprises and its subsidiary, Care Health, after taking control, Mint reported. They concluded the open offer for Religare last week, 18 months after proposing it. Shareholders also ousted chairperson Rashmi Saluja on 7 February.

To stabilise the management, the Burmans may need to buy out early investors in Care Health, which posted a net loss of ₹50.87 crore in the December quarter. The Burmans are also looking to expand Religare’s financial services by injecting ₹3,000-5,000 crore.

Water way to go

Uttar Pradesh, a major sugarcane producer in India, is at a risk of groundwater depletion. Districts like Shamli and Saharanpur are already water-scarce, extracting more than 100% of their available groundwater, leading to unsustainable levels. An analysis by Mint reveals that the state's aquifers could be depleted in a few years unless sugarcane farming becomes more sustainable.

The overuse of groundwater has already strained major agrarian states such as Punjab and Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh is on a similar path, with over 70% of its groundwater resources already used.

Chart of the week: Delhi tremors

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake caused panic in New Delhi on Monday. Tremors were also felt in Bihar's Siwan later that day. Though the earthquakes were mild compared to the most devastating ones India has seen in the past 125 years, it has reignited concerns about the safety of buildings in overbuilt cities.

