The week in charts: Market rout, salary hikes, Delhi earthquake

Crude awakening

Despite tariff threats, India reaffirmed its commitment to making the US a top supplier of crude oil, petroleum products and liquified natural gas (LNG). The US, the world’s largest oil producer, is currently India’s sixth-largest oil supplier, accounting for 5.7% of India’s energy imports in April-November 2024. The deal comes at a time when major sanctions have been imposed on Russia, which could impact its oil supply to India and China. However, the switch to the US will depend on factors such as freight charges, refining costs and taxes.