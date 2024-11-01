The week in charts: Slowing urban demand, Swiggy windfall, PM internship scheme
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts
MUMBAI : Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights with easy-to-read charts to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Samvat 2080 closed with the Nifty rising nearly 25%. The Union finance ministry has flagged slackening urban demand in its monthly economic review. Early investors in Swiggy will cash out with big gains in its upcoming public listing, while businesses in Chennai and Bengaluru offer most internships under the PM internship scheme.