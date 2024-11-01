Steel imports

Indian steelmakers are in for some relief as a recent surge in steel imports has seen an abrupt halt, Mint reported. Key exporting countries like China and Vietnam are grappling with compliance issues due to new Indian import regulations. Stricter import norms, including mandatory BIS certifications, have significantly reduced the number of Chinese steelmakers active in the Indian market. Vietnamese steelmakers are also facing challenges, with an ongoing anti-dumping investigation further hindering their exports to India. This dual pressure from regulatory hurdles and trade disputes has led to a decline in steel imports, providing much-needed relief to the domestic steel industry. The influx of cheap, often substandard steel had eroded profit margins for domestic steel producers.