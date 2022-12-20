The why and how of changing our competition law

The why and how of changing our competition law2 min read . 10:30 PM IST
- A Bill to amend the law was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session.
NEW DELHI :The Parliamentary standing committee on finance, led by the BJP’s Jayant Sinha, has recommended modifying a Bill currently before the Parliament to make the Competition Act more up-to-date. Mint examines what’s in store for businesses.
NEW DELHI :The Parliamentary standing committee on finance, led by the BJP’s Jayant Sinha, has recommended modifying a Bill currently before the Parliament to make the Competition Act more up-to-date. Mint examines what’s in store for businesses.
Why does the law need an overhaul?
Why does the law need an overhaul?
The Competition Act was passed in 2002 and came into force in 2009, while its merger control regime took effect in 2011. Since then, the digital economy has seen explosive growth while tech start-ups have disrupted the market. Also, the jurisprudence and global best practices in anti-trust regulations have evolved. A Bill to amend the law was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session. It seeks to regulate digital economy mergers and acquisitions, and offers negotiated settlements in anti-trust cases. The Parliamentary panel, which reviewed the Bill, has now suggested some pro-investor changes.
What are the panel’s recommendations?
The committee recommended that under CCI’s proposed deal value-based merger control regime, the value of M&As in global deals be revised every year, instead of every two years as originally proposed. It also recommended more in-depth economic analysis to assess the likely ill-effects of a proposed merger. The panel proposed broadening the scope of negotiated settlements without admission of guilt and spiked a plan to cut the time available for the Competition Commission to approve deals. It recommended that reasonable use of intellectual property rights be allowed as a defence in cases of abuse of dominance.
How influential is the standing committee’s view?
Law-making entails the scrutiny of Bills by standing committees, which helps make the legislation more robust. Although their recommendations are not binding, they heavily influence the final form of the Bills. The CCI, and other regulators, are set up under Acts of Parliament and reviewing their performance is within the purview of the standing committees.
Will cartels be allowed to settle cases?
Yes; if the panel’s recommendation is accepted. Sectors like tyre manufacturing, shipping and cement have witnessed investigations for cartelization. Settlement would involve paying an amount to the government as ordered by the CCI. The committee also recommended compensation to consumers. This is meant to ensure early market correction and to prevent cases from languishing in courts. It also proposed allowing businesses to withdraw from the settlement and commitment process.
What is the proposal around IPRs?
IPRs, such as patents, confer a limited market monopoly to innovators. A patent, for example, prevents others from making its copies for 20 years. Competition law, on the other hand, punishes everything that stifles competition. The law now allows IPRs as a valid defence in the case of anti-competitive agreements between entities. The committee’s proposal is to allow similar carve-out to IPRs in the case of abuse of dominance related cases, too. This brings more certainty to holders of patents, trade-marks, etc.