The why and how of changing our competition law

The Competition Act was passed in 2002 and came into force in 2009, while its merger control regime took effect in 2011. Since then, the digital economy has seen explosive growth while tech start-ups have disrupted the market. Also, the jurisprudence and global best practices in anti-trust regulations have evolved. A Bill to amend the law was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session. It seeks to regulate digital economy mergers and acquisitions, and offers negotiated settlements in anti-trust cases. The Parliamentary panel, which reviewed the Bill, has now suggested some pro-investor changes.

