The world calls them 'Virushka' and they name their baby 'Vamika'

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife and actor Anushka Sharma , who were recently blessed with a baby girl, have finally revealed the name of their daughter.

Sharing the first-ever picture of the newborn, the couple announced that they have named their daughter 'Vamika'. In a heartwarming note on Instagram, Anushka Sharma said that the arrival of Vamika has been a blessing for them.

"We have lived together with love, presence, and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers, and good energy."

On 11 January, Kohli and Anushka had welcomed their daughter at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. The India skipper had revealed the news on his Twitter handle while sharing that both baby and mother are healthy.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," he wrote at that time.

Last year in August, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2021. The duo got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's family and friends on December 11 in 2017.

























Soon after announcing the arrival of their first child on Twitter, the couple requested paparazzi to respect their privacy to not click photos of their newborn.

Sharma and Kohli, both 32, first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.





