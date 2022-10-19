'The world is getting India-ready...': External Affairs Minister Jaishankar3 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 06:13 AM IST
Jaishankar said that a lot has changed in the last eight years under the tenure of the Modi government
On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar urged young people to take an active interest in foreign policy because it affects them and helps India become world-ready for the future.