NEW DELHI : Ever since Chandralika Hazarika and Shivang Desai wrapped up the world’s first fully digital 3D virtual fashion show earlier this month, their phones haven’t stopped ringing. “We used to run after people to explain our work; now it’s the other way round," says Hazarika, who founded Bigthinx, a Bengaluru-based tech startup, with Desai in October.

The co-founders, both in their 30s, have created a software that creates 3D avatars of models and garments, which are then rendered and animated based on actual product designs and measurements.

The success of the fashion show, which was organized by Fashinnovation, a New York-based conference on innovation in the fashion industry and had lifelike models walking on the virtual runway, has given them more confidence in their product. “Before this, not many people were aware of this technology, especially designers in India. But covid-19 has changed things," says Desai, a serial entrepreneur.

The virus crisis is pushing brands, big and small, across the world to engage and experiment with immersive technologies. The fashion industry, which is responsible for 10% of annual global carbon emissions—more than international flights and maritime shipping combined—is finally beginning to accept the virtual concepts of clothing, catwalks and trial rooms to stay relevant in a world where consumers, especially millennials and post-millennials, are conscious about sustainability.

“Many designers in India thought they wouldn’t touch technology for the next 10 years, but now everybody is realizing that online is the way to go if you want to stay relevant. Customers are going to think twice before walking into a trial room. And young consumers, especially Gen Zers, have become mindful about where their clothes are coming from," says Hazarika.

Post-millennials will be among the first to adapt to newer technologies, says Smita Som, assistant professor (knitwear design) at NIFT. “They are digital natives and think much more about sustainable fashion, so they will be quick to learn." Against the backdrop of covid-19, fashion in the future will be about upcycling. “There will be a lot of DIY, repair-and-wear trends. Virtual trial rooms will be very real soon and the use of AI for design will increase," she says.

Delhi-based Samshék took note of this trend early on. It combines technology and fashion to solve two major problems of the garment industry—sizing and sustainability. Started by siblings Samiksha and Abhishek Bajaj, Samshék creates customized outfits using a 3D body scanner. Customers select clothes from the website, put in their measurements and customize whatever they want, from colour to sleeve length.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via