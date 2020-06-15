The world of fashion is being redefined with virtual catwalks

Post-millennials will be among the first to adapt to newer technologies, says Smita Som, assistant professor (knitwear design) at NIFT. “They are digital natives and think much more about sustainable fashion, so they will be quick to learn." Against the backdrop of covid-19, fashion in the future will be about upcycling. “There will be a lot of DIY, repair-and-wear trends. Virtual trial rooms will be very real soon and the use of AI for design will increase," she says.