THE World Rankings: Shoolini University ranked No. 1 private university in India

THE World Rankings: Shoolini University ranked No. 1 private university in India3 min read . 02:57 PM IST
The university is ranked 351-400 overall among universities across 104 countries, with only Indian Institute of Science ahead of it
Himachal Pradesh-based Shoolini University has been ranked Number 1 among private universities in India in Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2023.
The university is ranked 351-400 overall among universities across 104 countries, with only Indian Institute of Science (IISc) ahead of it — and 39th in the world in THE Rankings on Citations, an indicator of the quality of research.
Shoolini University was founded in 2009 is an innovative, research-oriented university, has emerged as one of India’s leading multi-disciplinary universities.
Terming the achievement as a matter of national pride, Shoolini University Chancellor and Founder Dr. P.K. Khosla said, “This ranking will enable us to be recognised as one of the world’s best institutions for higher education and research. It is a collective outcome of the untiring efforts put in by our faculty to establish new benchmarks in teaching and research. Motivated by a multidisciplinary approach to education powered by state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge research, highly competent faculty, unmatched industry exposure, notable international collaborations and an enviable placement record, we aim to be in the league of top 200 global universities by 2026."
The university has diverse disciplines like management, pharmaceutical sciences, agriculture, basic and applied sciences, computer sciences, mass communication, engineering and law.
“With the 351-400 global rankings at THE World University Rankings, and as India’s top private university and second best among all private and public Institutions, we look forward to attract the best minds to study, teach and research with us. This will open doorways of new opportunities for international and domestic partnerships with the academia and industry," said Atul Khosla, Shoolini University Vice-Chancellor and Co-founder
Shoolini University has entered into more than 250 collaborations with reputed international universities in South Korea, UK, Canada, Australia, Taiwan and USA.
These tie-ups enable students and faculty to remain at the forefront of cutting-edge technology through global exposure.
Over 70 per cent of the university’s research is in collaboration with international universities and 38.9 per cent of its publications are in the world’s top 10 per cent journals.
“We are an innovation-led campus that kindles great ideas and inspires out-of-the-box thinking to make our students stand out. We are driven by a vision of taking education to the next level by redefining its paradigms and powering the passion for excellence," said Vishal Anand, Shoolini University, Pro Chancellor and Co-founder
THE Impact rankings, which measure the impact made by institutions in meeting UN sustainability goals, have ranked Shoolini University second in the world for SDG 7 (clean energy) and sixth for SDG (clean water).
Commenting on Shoolini’s global rank of 39 in Citations in the THE World University Rankings 2023, Ashish Khosla, President, Innovation and Technology, Shoolini University, said, “We have developed a thriving ecosystem of research and innovation and have filed more than 1,100 patents so far, which are among the highest in India. We are also among the few universities in India that actively coach and encourage undergraduate students to undertake research and file patents. The university also has a 100 per cent placement record in several core courses and has secured more than 3,000 placements for its students in top multinational and leading Indian companies."
