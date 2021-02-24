OPEN APP
Home >News >India >The world's most expensive Biryani has gold in it. Here's how much it costs
Royal Gold Biryani at Bombay Borough. It has everything you can possibly ask for, and more.

The world's most expensive Biryani has gold in it. Here's how much it costs

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 09:51 AM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

Bombay Borough's Royal Gold Biryani costs 1,000 dirhams, which's approximately 19,705.85 for a plate of biryani.

The love for Biryani knows no boundaries. The saffron-flavoured rice dish has a cult fan base across all the continents. The flavours of Biryani has a distinct identity wherever it is served, all done to leave the taste buds craving for more.

Gold plated biryani

To stand out and add to the existing rich legacy of Biryani, a restaurant in Dubai, Bombay Borough, has launched a special gold biryani that is served in a large golden plate and is adorned with edible 23-carat gold leaves.

Royal Gold Biryani costs 20k

Bombay Borough's Royal Gold Biryani costs 1,000 dirhams, which's approximately 19,705.85 for a plate of biryani. One plate consists of 3 kg worth of rice and meat.

Royal Gold Biryani platter

Royal Gold Biryani takes 45 minutes to be plated and comes in a giant golden metallic plate and is served with three variations of rice including Chicken Biryani Rice, Keema Rice, and White and Saffron rice, topped with baby potatoes and boiled eggs.

The Royal Gold Biryani platter includes three varieties of chicken grills-Malai chicken, Rajputana Murgh Sula, and Chicken Meatballs. The platter also includes Lamb Chops and Lamb Seekh Kebab, garnished with mint, roasted cashew, pomegranate, and fried onion.

The huge platter is served with three side dishes that include Nihari Salan, Jodhpuri Salan, Badami sauce topped with almond and Pomegranate Raita. The entire plate is garnished with 23-carat edible gold leaves.

Where to find it

Royal Gold Biryani is available at Bombay Borough, a luxury dining space in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

