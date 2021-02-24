The world's most expensive Biryani has gold in it. Here's how much it costs

The world's most expensive Biryani has gold in it. Here's how much it costs1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Bombay Borough's Royal Gold Biryani costs 1,000 dirhams, which's approximately ₹19,705.85 for a plate of biryani.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bombay Borough's Royal Gold Biryani costs 1,000 dirhams, which's approximately ₹19,705.85 for a plate of biryani.
The love for Biryani knows no boundaries. The saffron-flavoured rice dish has a cult fan base across all the continents. The flavours of Biryani has a distinct identity wherever it is served, all done to leave the taste buds craving for more.
The love for Biryani knows no boundaries. The saffron-flavoured rice dish has a cult fan base across all the continents. The flavours of Biryani has a distinct identity wherever it is served, all done to leave the taste buds craving for more.
Gold plated biryani
Gold plated biryani
To stand out and add to the existing rich legacy of Biryani, a restaurant in Dubai, Bombay Borough, has launched a special gold biryani that is served in a large golden plate and is adorned with edible 23-carat gold leaves.
Royal Gold Biryani costs ₹20k
Bombay Borough's Royal Gold Biryani costs 1,000 dirhams, which's approximately ₹19,705.85 for a plate of biryani. One plate consists of 3 kg worth of rice and meat.
Royal Gold Biryani platter
Royal Gold Biryani takes 45 minutes to be plated and comes in a giant golden metallic plate and is served with three variations of rice including Chicken Biryani Rice, Keema Rice, and White and Saffron rice, topped with baby potatoes and boiled eggs.
The Royal Gold Biryani platter includes three varieties of chicken grills-Malai chicken, Rajputana Murgh Sula, and Chicken Meatballs. The platter also includes Lamb Chops and Lamb Seekh Kebab, garnished with mint, roasted cashew, pomegranate, and fried onion.
The huge platter is served with three side dishes that include Nihari Salan, Jodhpuri Salan, Badami sauce topped with almond and Pomegranate Raita. The entire plate is garnished with 23-carat edible gold leaves.
Where to find it
Royal Gold Biryani is available at Bombay Borough, a luxury dining space in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.