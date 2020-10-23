The world will be a much safer place because... See Anand Mahindra's post

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra is certain that if all the fighting starts on the screen, the world will become a much safe place.

The Covid-19 pandemic has introduced a new normal to the world where billions of people are working from the comfort of their homes to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

In a hilarious tweet, related to the new work from home system, Anand Mahindra shared a tweet saying, "These ‘gentlemen’ appear to be from a country where being struck by slippers is the ultimate humiliation. They’re obviously ‘working from home!’ Frankly, if from now on, all attacks, all battles, all violence can be inflicted on screens, the world will be a much safer place!"

Businessman Anand Mahindra's post ended with a smile symbol.

These ‘gentlemen’ appear to be from a country where being struck by slippers is the ultimate humiliation. They’re obviously ‘working from home!’ Frankly, if from now on, all attacks, all battles, all violence can be inflicted on screens, the world will be a much safer place! 😊 pic.twitter.com/bcasgw5tnB — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 23, 2020

Anand Mahindra shared on Twitter the digital way of dealing with 'violence' along with a video. In the video, two people can be seen talking to each other over video conferencing platforms. Within seconds, they start yelling at each other with slippers on the video cam.

Twitterati couldn't stop expressing their emotions after watching the video. Let's check out few reactions here:

Someone wrote: "I would like to request you to consider funding my upcoming start-up that is going to manufacture screens for digital devices. Screens will be the new casualty in this utopian world."

A Twitter accound, which goes by the name Vijay Parwani, said: "How about slippers/shoes/shock proof screens?"

Another one wrote: "Well said sir, digital war is better than physical warFace with tears of joyZany face. Anyway, these gentlemen are behaving like kids & blinded by hate. Have a great day all, a nice quote below."

A netizen said: "Given the dramatically reduced use of our footwear, the weapon in hand is probably happy that it's found a reason to justify its existence :) .. so what if it's a slippery war they're indulging in.."

Earlier on Thursday, Anand Mahindra shared a spoof magazine cover on Twitter, which showed a man dressed in a formal blazer with no pants. "Sorry, but you can throw this cover in the trash can," he wrote, adding that Indians win the game of 'work from home' fashion with lungis worn below jackets.

"The Headquarters of 'Work From Home Fashion' is now India. Nothing beats a Lungi below a jacket," Mr Mahindra wrote. " Far more stylish & far less awkward in case you stand up accidentally...!" the Mahindra group chairman added.

Anand Mahindra, 65, is known for his witty and engaging posts on social media.





