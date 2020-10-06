The worrying lull in India’s infra push

Soon after the dashboard went live, Amar Kedia, an equity analyst with the brokerage firm Emkay Global, took a closer look at the projects listed under NIP. Kedia wanted to see which projects were likely to be tendered out soon, so that he could make stock recommendations accordingly. Kedia studied the top 1000 projects listed (accounting for over 80% of NIP’s total value) and found that less than a fifth were even remotely close to being tendered—that is, those that would come to the market soon seeking funds from lenders and become part of the order books of construction companies.