Countries seeking to escape the dollar’s dominance of world trade have had few options, but China has ambitions for its yuan as a replacement currency this century, while India is keen to internationalize its rupee. In this context, it should worry New Delhi that Russian buyers are offering to pay Indian exporters in yuan rather than rupees, for which vostro account arrangements have been made. That Russians have a surfeit of Chinese currency is not a surprise, given the two countries’ bilateral trade boom that followed Western sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. And since India’s trade with China is also surging, our imports especially, it’s not as if we can’t make use of yuan. From an economic perspective, receiving yuan may not be problematic. Some local businesses are already reported to have accepted payments in it. If such deals become common, however, it would amount to furthering Beijing’s ends instead of our own. It would also signal Indian complicity in an eastward tilt that we, given India’s geopolitical neutrality, did not sign up for. New Delhi needs to clarify what trading terms are okay and what is not. Currency choices matter.