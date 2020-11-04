Theatre chains look at new openings despite covid

NEW DELHI: Multiplexes across India are going ahead with their plans to open new screens in spite of the financial stress brought on by covid-19 and the uncertainty of audiences returning to theatres in the near future.

Fun Cinemas, under parent brand Cinepolis, has opened a three-screen property in Gujarat while Miraj Cinemas which has just launched in Raichur is looking at opening properties in Delhi, Kolkata, Coimbatore and Hyderabad. Meanwhile, INOX Leisure Ltd has 41 screen launches planned for cities such as Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Bhilwara, Dhanbad, Salem, Tumkur, Guwahati, and Jaipur for FY21 for which it is looking at a capital expenditure of ₹28-30 crore.

Many of these were commitments made before the pandemic, said theatre owners and trade analysts, while others are being aided by real estate costs falling across the country.

“The pandemic has definitely hit the theatrical market badly but it has also given us an opportunity for real estate expansion. Rentals, a big part of our balance sheet, which were sky high before covid, are down by at least 30-40% right now depending upon the city, the size of the mall and the overall development," Amit Sharma, chief executive officer at Miraj Cinemas said.

It is an opportunity that a value-oriented chain like Miraj wants to seize, Sharma added. According to a 2019 report by Variety magazine, INOX had plans to add 900 screens across the country over the next decade.

Alok Tandon, chief executive officer at INOX Leisure Ltd, had told Mint in an earlier interview that rollouts (of properties or screens) may get deferred, but expansion plans will remain intact even in the post covid period. Trade experts emphasise that apart from established players, new entities are also eyeing the Indian theatrical market, among them a Hong Kong-based company that is targeting the upper end of the audience segment in premiere cinemas across the country’s top metros including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

Abhishek Sharma, director, retail at Knight Frank, a realty consulting firm said rentals had definitely gone down, making for an attractive proposition for cinemas. However, most chains are still circumspect of signing new properties and trying to further renegotiate older deals, he added. Yet tier-two towns are seeing impressive demand.

“Unlike earlier, rentals will not be fixed anymore. Most chains have made clear they will only pay rentals as a share of the box office earnings they make, for the next six months to a year," Sharma added.

India is an undervalued theatrical market with films across languages and very few screens to cater to them. "We don’t even have one-third of the 40,000-60,000 screens in countries like the US or China", Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema pointed out.

According to the Ficci-EY media and entertainment report 2020, India has 9,527 screens including 6,327 single screens and 3,200 multiplexes though the pandemic is estimated to have led to a 10-12% loss in screen count as businesses found it impossible to sustain.

INOX’s Tandon said theatricals will always hold the biggest and the most significantly critical position in the movie consumption value chain globally, which also includes other mediums like OTT and satellite. That combined with the huge appetite for cinematic entertainment and the fact that India remains one of the most thinly penetrated countries as far as multiplex screens are concerned, will help the multiplex sector stage a comeback.

“There is definitely uncertainty around whether people will come back to cinemas but we believe that the next financial year, post April onwards, the business will be back to pre-pandemic days. Expanding properties with better rental opportunities available right now will serve the company well in the longer run," Miraj’s Sharma said.

