Theatre owners urge government to reopen cinemas before Dussehra

Amit Khare, secretary, I&B ministry, had said at the Global AVGC Summit for the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) last week that reopening of cinemas was priority for the government too and that SOPs (standard operating procedures) for cinemas were ready and were waiting for clearance by the home ministry. Khare, who was responding to anxiety and concerns of the film production and exhibition sector brought up by Siddharth Roy Kapur, co-chairman, CII National Committee on media and entertainment, however, added that in the past, theatre owners had gone overboard in announcing reopening dates before an official confirmation had been made.