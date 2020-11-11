Theatres attempt news initiatives to stay afloat

“The sense in offering private shows is to allow our patrons to experience the magic of cinema on the big screen with the unparalleled visual and sound quality, without having to share the space with anyone other than their family and friend circle. This is an ideal option for those who are wary of watching movies in a theatre right now simply because of having to share the space with others," Gautam Dutta, chief executive, PVR Cinemas, said. People are as safe as in their own drawing rooms with their family, only with the added magnificence of the big screen cinema experience, Dutta added.